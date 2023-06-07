Melton Lake Greenway parking lot in OR to be closed week of June 12 for improvements

(City of Oak Ridge) Beginning the week of June 12, 2023, Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks crews will begin repaving the Melton Lake Greenway parking lot located on Melton Lake Drive, just north of the intersection with Edgemoor Road. These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility and a better-defined parking area. However, this means that from June 12 until the project’s completion, public access to this parking area will be closed and inaccessible to patrons.

More parking will be available for access to the greenway throughout Melton Lake Drive and Solway Park. Patrons should expect noise and construction traffic during the project. While it is inconvenient for the parking lot to be unavailable, the new parking area will offer improved services and user experience. The anticipated completion date for renovations is June 17, pending the weather conditions.

