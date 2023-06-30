MEDIC offering Aquarium tix to blood donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are teaming up to reward donors with a free ticket to the award-winning Aquarium in exchange for a blood donation.

The promotion will run today (June 30th) through Monday, July 3rd, and will wrap up on Wednesday, on July 5th. MEDIC will be closed on July 4 for Independence Day.

Donors will also receive a MEDIC T-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon.

MEDIC needs to collect at least 5,477 red blood cell units to meet the demand needs for the month of July.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

To find a blood drive or blood donation center near you, to schedule an appointment, or just to learn more about MEDIC, visit them online at www.medicblood.org or call 865-524-3074.

