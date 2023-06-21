MEDIC: Donors to receive ice cream voucher June 28 & 29

(MEDIC Regional Blood Center press release) MEDIC and Bruster’s are teaming up for the annual Pint for a Pint event on June 28 – 29. Donors will receive a voucher for a pint of ice cream for donating during those two days.

Donors will also receive a MEDIC T-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and a Rowdy Bear Snow Park ticket for one wristband for an hour of fun. Excludes snow tubing.

Finally, through the 30th, MEDIC has teamed up with Blood Centers of America and other independent blood centers to promote the End “Less” Blood Summer event. Donors should take a selfie and post on social media with hashtag #endlessblood and then enter the contest via the website. MEDIC needs to collect at least 4,023 red blood cell units to meet the demand needs for the month of June.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 25 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help East TN and Southeastern Kentucky community members. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org