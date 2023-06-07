On June 5, 2023, Master Sergeant Randall S. Sexton (Tommy), 88, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully with his loving children by his side. Early that morning, the clouds lifted, and he was carried to heaven to rest eternally with his wife Carolene (Carol) of 67 years.

Tommy, the eldest of five children was born on August 26, 1934, to Thomas and Williejean Holbrook Sexton in Whitesburg, Ky. He attended Whitesburg high school and graduated in 1952. He proceeded to join the United States Air Force where he worked in intelligence and served his country for nearly 24 years. He retired in 1975 with honors and was decorated with several commendation medals. Tommy was a Vietnam Veteran and extremely proud and honored to serve his country.

To know Tommy was to love him. He never knew the meaning of a stranger and he made everyone he encountered feel welcomed and loved. He was brave, loyal, and a man of integrity who had great dedication. He was curious, inquisitive, and had a keen intellect along with passion that drove all his pursuits. His humor and kind spirit will greatly be missed.

Tommy and Carolene A. Adkins were married June 21, 1955, in Whitesburg, Ky, and they had four children. Tommy is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and his dedicated wife Carolene Sexton.

For the family he left behind, daughters Debbie (Terry) Collins; Brenda (Chuck) Smith; Mendy (Mike) Wolfenbarger; and son Randy (Allie) Sexton; Six grandchildren, Matt (Valerie) Collins; Kim (John) Bryant; Kayla (Justin) Anderson; Brent (Kianna) Smith; Randi (Blaine) Wolfe; Jake (Felicity) Sexton; Five great grandchildren Rylan, Boone, Noah, Raini, and Willow; Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members; We are extremely blessed and thankful for a heart full of love and the wonderful irreplaceable memories that he has given us.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday June 8, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside service. Interment provided by Holley Gamble Funeral Home Clinton, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Campbell County Honor Guard.

The family would also like to sincerely express their appreciation and gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the dedicated staff at NHC Oak Ridge. www.holleygamble.com