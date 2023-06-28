Mark Timothy Hutson, age 77 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Mark Timothy Hutson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday June 26, 2023 at his home following a period for declining health.  He was a Retired Truck Driver for Advance Auto Parts and was of the Baptist faith. 

Born in Newport News, Virginia on November 5, 1945 he was the son of the late Mark and Sadie Hutson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Hutson, and daughter Valerie Hutson Nickell. 

Mark is survived by his grandchildren, April Dillon, Kevin Nickell and Michael Phillips. Great grandchildren Brianna Dillon, Scott Dillon, Daemon Nickell and other relatives and friends. 

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee following the funeral service, Rev. Derick Coapman officiating. 

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Mark Timothy Hutson. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.