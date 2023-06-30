Man pleads guilty to starting October housefire

According to the 9th District Attorney General’s office, a man entered a plea last week to charges connected to a house fire on Petros Highway that occurred in October.

In a press release, DA Russell Johnson announced that, on Friday, June 23rd, Jason Kitts pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison.

The plea comes after a law enforcement investigation into an incident that began in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022, at a residence on Petros Highway. According to the DA’s press release, Kitts lived there with the homeowner, but, during an argument, physically assaulted the homeowner causing her to flee and call police from the Marathon gas station in Petros.

While she was speaking to police, according to officials, Kitts called her threatening to burn her house down and stated that he would kill any police officers who responded. A Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy was able to record this phone call. The homeowner went to a safe location after being escorted by officers to the Morgan County line and did not return home, according to the release.

The following day, October 30th, the homeowner received word from someone who had been in contact with Kitts and told her that her house was on fire. The homeowner called 911 and the fire was extinguished, but not before significant damage was done.

Kitts set their bed on fire and he had also set fire in other locations within the home, according to prosecutors.

Kitts was taken into custody by authorities the day of the fire.

As a result of the plea, Kitts will serve his 15-year sentence in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections. This offense requires the service of 100% of the sentence, with 15% of the sentence subject to suspension for good behavior before the defendant is eligible for release on parole.