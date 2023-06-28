Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born on August 5, 1946, in Harriman. He was a business owner and contractor for many years. Larry loved running heavy equipment, Tennessee football, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Christy Duncan; parents Rev. E.J. Brown and Malinda (Kerley) Brown; and sisters Mary Brown and Dorothy Stringfield.

He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Seiber of Murfreesboro; sons E.J. Brown (Kay) of Knoxville and Derek Brown (Kim) of Greeneville; grandchildren Allison Seiber, Aidan Seiber, Janna Duncan, Eric Brown, Tanner Mowell, and Titus Mowell; sisters Jean Ward (Larry), and Linda Bailey, both of Harriman; also, by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members; Special family friends Chris Duncan, Allen Seiber, and Jeanette Reynolds.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00PM.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.

