Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born on August 5, 1946, in Harriman. He was a business owner and contractor for many years. Larry loved running heavy equipment, Tennessee football, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Christy Duncan; parents Rev. E.J. Brown and Malinda (Kerley) Brown; and sisters Mary Brown and Dorothy Stringfield.
He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Seiber of Murfreesboro; sons E.J. Brown (Kay) of Knoxville and Derek Brown (Kim) of Greeneville; grandchildren Allison Seiber, Aidan Seiber, Janna Duncan, Eric Brown, Tanner Mowell, and Titus Mowell; sisters Jean Ward (Larry), and Linda Bailey, both of Harriman; also, by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members; Special family friends Chris Duncan, Allen Seiber, and Jeanette Reynolds.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 7:00PM.
