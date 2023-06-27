Jaheim Houston (Photo from KPD)

KPD searches for suspect in Bebo’s shooting that killed Clinton native

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 201 Views

Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit detectives say they are working to locate 22-year-old Jaheim Houston of Knoxville on charges related to an incident in May that left a young Clinton native dead.

According to a press release, KPD says that their investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café on May 15th, led to Houston’s recent indictment by a Knox County Grand Jury on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. 
24-year-old Destiny Jones, a Clinton native and CHS graduate, was struck by the gunfire at Bebo’s Cafe, but according to investigators, died from injuries sustained in a crash on the ramp from Alcoa Highway to Neyland Drive, and not from her gunshot wound.

Jaheim Houston (Photo from KPD)

Medical Examiner’s Office personnel ruled that Jones died as a result of the blunt force trauma sustained in the crash. 
If you have information concerning Houston’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

New payment software coming to AC Schools

Anderson County Schools has announced that its School Nutrition Program is transitioning to a new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.