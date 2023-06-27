KPD searches for suspect in Bebo’s shooting that killed Clinton native

Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit detectives say they are working to locate 22-year-old Jaheim Houston of Knoxville on charges related to an incident in May that left a young Clinton native dead.

According to a press release, KPD says that their investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of Bebo’s Café on May 15th, led to Houston’s recent indictment by a Knox County Grand Jury on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

24-year-old Destiny Jones, a Clinton native and CHS graduate, was struck by the gunfire at Bebo’s Cafe, but according to investigators, died from injuries sustained in a crash on the ramp from Alcoa Highway to Neyland Drive, and not from her gunshot wound.

Jaheim Houston (Photo from KPD)

Medical Examiner’s Office personnel ruled that Jones died as a result of the blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

If you have information concerning Houston’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.