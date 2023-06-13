Kathy Diane Sutton, age 67 of Oliver Springs

Obituaries

Kathy Diane Sutton, age 67 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on June 9, 2023 at her residence. Kathy was born November 5, 1955 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Harvey McCoy and Sammie Ruth Sams McCoy. Kathy was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, loved jewelry, and especially loved spending time with her dog Snickers. Kathy also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Sutton, and daughters: Vickie Marlow and Rebecca Sutton.

Survivors Include:

Son   Michael James Sutton and Mary Ann of Oliver Springs

Daughter  Angela and Jeremy Bryant of Michigan

Grandchildren  Renee Sutton, Payton Wayne Sutton, and Jessie Ray Kaylee

Great Grandchildren  Dominic Marlow, Sabrina Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Jade Marlow, and Oaklyn Sams

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

