Juvenile Court Judge deployment creates temporary vacancy on the bench

Anderson County Juvenile Court Judge, the Honorable Brian S. Hunt, has been deployed by the U.S. Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

His deployment will create a temporary vacancy on the Juvenile Court bench from August 1st, 2023 through the end of May 2024.

The Anderson County Commission has announced that it is seeking a qualified attorney meeting all requirements under state law for judicial appointments to fill this temporary vacancy.

The Commission has authorized that public notice be given of this temporary vacancy, and the intent to fill it, at its next regular session, set for Monday, July 17th at 6:30 pm in Room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

According to the county’s announcement, interested attorneys need to submit a request to serve form and a resume to Annette Prewitt in Room 118 of the Courthouse by noon on Friday, July 14th, in order to allow Commissioners the opportunity to review the applicants and their information over the weekend in advance of that Monday’s meeting.

Before the County Commission votes or considers any motion or resolution regarding the office to be filled, the Chair “shall allow registered voters of the county an opportunity to submit names to the County Commission for consideration. The names may be submitted in writing to the chair prior to the meeting or may be submitted in person at the meeting.” In order for a name to be considered, a member of the County Commission must subsequently nominate the person.

Members of the County Commission may also nominate a candidate or candidates to fill the office or vacancy without the name being submitted by a voter.

If the person nominated is not present at the meeting, the person making the nomination shall submit a signed statement from the nominee that the nominee is willing to serve in the office if appointed.

For more information, please call or contact Annette Prewitt in Room 118 of the Courthouse or call 865-463-6866.