Judy Faye Bunch age 72 of Lafollette, passed away on June 16, 2023 at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Judy was born on December 5, 1950 to the late Samuel Edward Daugherty and Kathrine Viola Walden. Judy was on the Baptist faith and attended West Side Baptist church. She loved to be outside enjoying nature, she loved her grandchildren, fishing, and crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her: parents, Husband Avery Lee Bunch, Sons Mitchell Bunch and Gary Bunch. She is survived by:

Daughter Crystal Wright & Daniel Lafollette

Sisters Linda & Ron Lay Cross Hill, S.C.

Rose Mary & Steve Branum Philadelphia, TN

Phyllis Evans & Fiance Johnny Whirley Lafollette

Darlene & Richard Dawson L.C.

Grandchildren Michael Bunch, Zackery Bunch, KiaShaye, and Amber Bunch

Great Grandchildren Elija Phillips, Evelyn Ruth Faye, Forrest Keegan

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00PM, Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00PM, Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pete Lowe officiating.

Graveside Service: 11:00AM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Harness Cemetery in Caryville.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.