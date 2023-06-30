JoAnne Elswick, age 69 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home. She adored her son Bryan. JoAnne enjoyed going to church and attended many services at the Towers on Sunday afternoon with Rev. Gary Guinn and his wife Gloria Guinn from Eagle Bend Apostolic Church to minister to those who would attend. Pink was her favorite color. She loved her pink Cadillac. She also enjoyed shopping and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis Joseph and Zora Mae Benson; brother, Robert John Benson; and Ronnie Elswick the father of her son.

JoAnne is survived by her son, Brian Elswick and girlfriend Jessica Haney of Dandridge, TN.

JoAnne’s family will receive her friends on Friday, June 30th, 2023, from 11:00am – 12pm with her funeral service starting at 12pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Bishop David Triplett officiating. JoAnne’s interment will take place after her funeral service at Union Cemetery in Newport, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of JoAnne Elswick.

