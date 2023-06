The Jackson Square Tennis Courts, located on Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge, will be closed for court surface maintenance next week.

The work, which includes re-painting tennis court lines and adding pickle ball lines, is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 26, weather-permitting.

For more information about the Jackson Square Tennis Courts closure, please contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or email srodgers@oakridgetn.gov.