Hubert Matthew Marlow age 47, of Andersonville, TN, passed away on June 5th, 2023 at his residence. Matthew was born on October 23, 1975 to Pat Marlow and Hubert Marlow. He loved to watch UT Football and the Tennessee Titans. Matthew was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by: Grandparents, Henry and Cleo Robbins and Earnest and Callie Marlow, brother Chad Marlow. Matthew is survived by parents Hubert & Mary and Pat and Clint, brothers Joe Robbins and Wendell Flatford Jr., Sister Angie Hamner, sister-in-law Stephanie Marlow, children Brenton Marlow, Taylor Fore, Emily Rigs, two grandchildren David and Hunter Fore, and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends that will mourn his passing.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Saturday June 10, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City with Rev. Johnny Marlow officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:00AM, Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Browns Flat Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.