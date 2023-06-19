Howard Raymond Gilchrist, also known as Gil

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 10 Views

Howard Raymond Gilchrist, also known as Gil, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2023 at his home in Heiskell.
He was born on December 16, 1934 and proudly served as a Paratrooper in the US Army. He later worked for Y-12 and enjoyed golf, bowling, and watching TV westerns.
Gil is preceded in death by his father, John Howard Gilchrist; mother, Margaret Mattos Wilson; step-father, Alfred A. Wilson; son-in-law, Tommy Brooks; close aunt who was like a second mother to Gil, Wilma Heverly and her son, Harold; mother-in-law, Willie D. Braden; brothers-in-law, Gusta “Buddy” Braden and Virgil Braden (Sherry).
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marilyn Braden Gilchrist; children, Terri Brooks, Jerry Gilchrist (Robin), and Randy Gilchrist (Gail); 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Braden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Printing Ministry.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.
The family would like to especially thank hospice nurse, Jannie and Gil’s caretakers, Karen Brown and Deasha for the excellent care and compassion that was shown.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Gilchrist family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Chloe Ann Ward, age 92, of Clinton

Chloe Ann Ward, age 92, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.  …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.