Harriman wins award from TN Municipal League

(Submitted, Tennessee Municipal League) By successfully building both community infrastructure and local programs, city leadership in Harriman has taken significant steps to improving the overall quality of life for its residents and why the Tennessee Municipal League is pleased to present Harriman with an award for Small City Progress.

The award will be presented Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) held at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel.

Under the leadership of Harriman’s city manager, mayor, and city council, the community has made significant investments in public safety and public recreation.

The Harriman Police Department has purchased a drug analyzer to help more quickly identify dangerous narcotics as well as offered the first Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program to homeschool students in the state. Additionally, the department has stepped up its community policing efforts to better determine what issues the community is facing. HPD also supports several programs for the public including an annual youth camp, women’s self-defense classes, and citizens police academy.

Harriman will expand its parks and recreation offerings this summer with the opening of the new Baisley Park, including a half-mile nature trail and additional parking for the Margrave Boat Ramp. Further development at the park includes the addition of a disc golf course and eventually connecting Baisley Park to the city’s David Webb Riverfront Park.

Offerings are also expanding at Riverfront Park with plans for a new pier for kayak and canoe launches.

The city’s 9-hole golf course – the oldest in the state – will be celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

The city’s parks are often the focus of numerous communitywide events including Hooray for Harriman, the seventh annual Pirate Fest, and National Police Week service.

Each year the Tennessee Municipal League honors cities throughout the state for overall excellence, improvement, specific outstanding programs, or department accomplishments.

