Free Fishing Day is Saturday!

Tennessee’s 2023 Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is this Saturday, June 10.

That means that all state residents and visitors of any age may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

Additionally, those youth ages 15 or younger may fish free the entire week, beginning on Free Fishing Day and continuing through the following Friday., June 16.

TWRA provides the annual free day and week in hopes of introducing young people to fishing and also to increase overall interest in fishing, which officials say is not only a great family activity, but also helps brings awareness to the natural environment.

The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for kids but open to the whole family. Various events are scheduled across the state. Follow this link for a list of events across the state, including a Kids Fish Free Day event at the Eagle Bend Fish Hatchery in Clinton and at Indian Mountain State Park in Jellico.