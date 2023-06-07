Forgety leaving Chamber for new opportunity

(Submitted) Amada Senior Care is proud to announce Jared Forgety, Membership Coordinator of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, will be joining their team as the new Community Liaison for the

Knoxville region. Forgety’s extensive experience in community engagement and his love for people make him the ideal candidate for this role.

In his previous position at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Forgety played a pivotal role in fostering strong relationships between business/industry and the community. Understanding the needs of the community and his ability to forge meaningful connections is what makes Forgety the ideal person for this position.

Amada Senior Care, a leading provider of non-medical in-home care, is thrilled to have Forgety join their team.

As the new Community Liaison, Forgety will be responsible for strengthening Amada’s ties with the region, building relationships with senior care facilities, and expanding their outreach efforts. His deep understanding of the local landscape and his passion for caring for others will be instrumental in furthering Amada’s mission:

“To enrich the lives of our clients, their families, our staff, and the senior population of East Tennessee.”

“We are excited to welcome Jared Forgety to the Amada Senior Care family,” said Jeff Pell, Owner of Amada Senior Care Knoxville. “Jared’s wealth of experience in community engagement and his commitment to making a positive impact on people align perfectly with our core values. We are confident that he will excel in his role as Community Liaison, fostering strong relationships with community partners and enhancing our presence in Knoxville.”

Jared Forgety expressed his enthusiasm for this new opportunity, stating, “I am honored to join Amada Senior Care and contribute to their mission of providing compassionate care to seniors. I believe that through collaboration with community organizations and raising awareness about the importance of senior care, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors in Knoxville.”

Amada Senior Care is renowned for its dedication to personalized and comprehensive in-home care services, empowering seniors to age gracefully and comfortably in their own homes. With Jared Forgety’s addition to their team, Amada Senior Care aims to strengthen their presence in the greater Knoxville area and continue their commitment to excellence.