The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge hosts a free medical clinic every Thursday through August 10th at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

FMCOR is there from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm every Thursday, and the church is located at 195 Wilberforce Avenue in Oak Ridge.

For an appointment, call 865-483-4718, and for more information, visit www.fmcor.org.