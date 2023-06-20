Fleischmann announces $203K in funding for LEAD program

(Submitted, Congressman Fleischmann’s office) Chuck Fleischmann, the U.S. representative for Tennessee’s Third Congressional District, awarded L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence) $203,000 in FY23 Community Project Funding for L.E.A.D.’s Implementation Project in Tennessee in April. L.E.A.D., a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence, is already being taught in certain areas throughout Tennessee, but Rep. Fleischmann’s grant will help to benefit existing programs as well as create new programs in Tennessee’s Third Congressional District.

In addition to allowing L.E.A.D. to strategically expand its program in Tennessee, funding for this project will help the organization to support law enforcement and school personnel, purchase workbooks and training materials, enhance teaching methods and conduct program evaluations to reinforce the effectiveness of the L.E.A.D. program. It will be used exclusively in Tennessee’s Third Congressional District, including Anderson County.

“The funding that Rep. Fleischmann awarded us is a huge step in the way that our organization is able to educate school children in Tennessee on why steering clear of alcohol, drugs and violence is vital, in addition to teaching them lessons that will give them crucial life skills such as setting attainable goals, managing their emotions and making good decisions,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “We’re incredibly grateful for the grant that Rep. Fleischmann presented to us for our Implementation Project in Tennessee, and we appreciate that he supports our vision to develop safer, more cohesive communities free of harmful substances and violence.”

L.E.A.D. provides services “On The Street” and “In The Classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “In The Classroom” program is taught by 3800 trained instructors in 41 states. L.E.A.D. has a proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the U.S. The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.

“No cause is as important as keeping our children away from drugs and violence. Far too many children in Tennessee are living with the daily reality of drug abuse and unstable personal lives that can lead to violence,” said Rep. Fleischmann. “As a strong believer in public-private partnerships and empowering proven effective nonprofits like L.E.A.D., I’m proud to have secured $203,000 in my FY23 Community Project Funding request.”

“These funds will help our outstanding law enforcement teach the most vulnerable among us how to avoid the evils of drug use and violence. I’m confident that L.E.A.D. will continue their effective work and use these funds to help more kids in our communities learn to avoid violence and the scourge of drug use,” added Rep. Fleischmann.

Sheriff Russell Barker of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that the grant from Rep. Fleischmann provides a phenomenal opportunity to take L.E.A.D.’s ability in preventing children from becoming involved with alcohol, drugs and violence to the next level.

“Along with Rep. Fleischmann, I look forward to seeing the positive impact that the grant will have on students in Anderson County,” said Sheriff Barker. “Substance abuse is a growing issue among our youth today. Although L.E.A.D. already does an excellent job of helping kids to stay away from harmful substances, it’s exciting to think about what more the organization will accomplish, now that they have the capability to further advance the program, regarding their goal to build safer, healthier communities.”