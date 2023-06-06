Evelyn V. Styles Daugherty, age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at her home.

Evelyn was born on January 1, 1943 in Welch’s Camp. She married the love of her life on October 4, 1962. Evelyn was the petite but mighty backbone of the Daugherty family. As a wife and mother of four boys, she brought elegance, tenderness, and loving affection to her home full of men. She spent many days in the kitchen, feeding the apettites of her growing boys between sports and fishing trips. Evelyn found her calling as a home health nurse where she worked for many years. Even after retirement, she was the caretaker of her mother, father, husband, and sisters. Her friends and family could count on Evelyn to correct them when wrong, guide them towards what is right, and stand by them with enormous love through it all. Her heart ached with each passing of the ones she loved. But she was a believer of Jesus Christ, so she held tight to the hope of heaven. We are confident that God has received her home and has wiped every tear from her eye. She traded her goodbyes for sweet hellos when she was reunited with Parker, Mark Anthony, April, Maw & Paw, Judy, and Darlene. As we grieve this heavy loss, we are comforted by her words, “Remember, you can go forward, not back in this earthly life. But there is a new life coming.” We will see you in new life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Parker Daugherty; parents, James and Lissie McGhee Styles; son, Mark Anthony Daugherty; sisters, Judy Styles Jackson and Verda Darlene Styles Templeton; daughter-in-law, April Daugherty.

Survivors include her children, William Gregory Daugherty, James Daugherty, and Stephen P. Daugherty; brother, James Douglas Styles and wife Patty; grandchildren, Gregory Daugherty, Ashley Daugherty Hickman, Lindsey Daugherty, Christina Daugherty, Brett Daugherty, and Zackary Daugherty; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Xavier, Avianna, Jaylah, Mar’ Kade, Mar’ Kyden, Armani, and Isabella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield with Pastor Sam Loy officiating.

