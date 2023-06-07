Emergency response exercise Wednesday at ORNL

Emergency responders from the Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, are conducting an emergency exercise today (Wednesday, June 7) at ORNL.

Officials want the public to know that may observe emergency responders simulating response activities and performing environmental monitoring or sampling in the area surrounding the Oak Ridge Reservation. These activities are part of the exercise. Additionally, the LifeStar helicopter will be flying to and from the Oak Ridge Reservation. These activities are part of the exercise.

The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. EDT and conclude around 3:30 p.m.

This event is one of a series of emergency exercises conducted regularly by the DOE facilities in Oak Ridge. The exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, site employees and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency at the Oak Ridge Reservation.

Citizens can learn how to prepare for a DOE emergency by visiting the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s website.