Dwayne Overton age 51, of Oak Ridge

Dwayne Overton age 51, of Oak Ridge passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 4, 2023.  Dwayne was born on February 7, 1972, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.  Throughout his life, he loved doing yard work and was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. 

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Monroe and Lois Bullard Overton, Ruth Norman “Dean” Freeman Tackett and Clarence Tackett, uncles, Lawrence Tackett, William Overton, and Donald Overton; great aunt, Dorothy “Dot” Bullard; cousin, Kimberly Overton.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Tackett Overton; father, Gene A. Overton; special uncles, Noah Tackett and Johnny Tackett; sisters, Lisa Overton and Kristy Overton Lowe & husband Jason; nieces and nephews, Nik Overton, Jadarius Overton, Caelan Thompson, Ky’ Mani Overton, Alison Lowe, Ashleigh Lowe, and Emily Lowe; special cousin, Robert Bumgardner; special aunt, Sharon Overton; uncle, Rance “RC” Overton; aunts, Yvonne Copeland and Beverly Harris; host of other uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The family will have a private graveside service at Overton Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

