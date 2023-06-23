Drefus Stephen “Steve” Duncan, age 68 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 with his wife by his side at Tennova North in Knoxville, TN.



Steve grew up and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated from Harriman High School. He joined the U.S. Marines and was stationed in Hawaii and served during Vietnam. Steve worked over 35 years in Knoxville for the same factory (Chevron Chemical). He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He loved traveling with his wife, flea markets, cooking, gardening, music and was a collector of “stuff”.



Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Drefus and June Duncan; by siblings, Daniel “Sonny” Duncan, Laura “Susie” Solowiski and Ricky Gouge.



Survivors include his wife of 22 years Donna Duncan, by children, Jennifer Duncan-Rankin & husband Matthew, Lisa Duncan (Justin), Jason Oswalt & wife Charlotte and Dana Renee Broomfield & husband Kenny; by grandchildren, Kali Olivia Brooks, Gracie Lynn Broomfield and Lilly Broomfield; by adoptive parents, Richard & Minnie Gouge; by siblings, Janet Sensaboy, Jennifer Ezell, Jada Baird, Bruce Gouge & wife Debbie, Teresa Woods Owens & husband David, Will Gouge & wife Patti and Gail Gouge; also by a huge number of neices, nephews and extended family, his loving church family and many more special friends.



The family will receive friends Saturday, June 24, 2023 between the hours of 12:00 – 2:00pm at Beech Park Baptist Church located at 1085 E. Tri Co Blvd. Oliver Springs, TN. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Graveside service will follow funeral service at Oliver Springs Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duncan family. www.sharpfh.com

