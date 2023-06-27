Dorothy Jean Goins Gann age 95

Dorothy Jean Goins Gann age 95, went to be home with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at NHC Oak Ridge, TN.  Jean was preceded in death by parents, Ordra Allen and Cassie Duncan Goins, loving husband Paul H. Gann and infant twin daughters and son Richard Allen Gann.  She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and prior to her death she was the oldest living member.  Jean retired from the Department of Energy after 38 years of service.  She was an avid fan of UT basketball; she also had a passion for family genealogy.  She was a member of the Anderson County Historical Society and was involved in politics.  

Jean is survived by:

Cheryl Estes whom she considered a lifelong friend as well as a daughter. Penny Baker and Lisa Brock lifelong friends and Anita Coward a special cousin.  As well as other cousins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm, interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

