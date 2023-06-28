Dorothy J. York, 79, of Powell

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Dorothy J. York, of Powell, TN, passed away on June 27, 2023, at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

Dorothy was one of the sweetest and most positive people to ever walk this earth!  She attended Grace Baptist Church where she was involved with the Hugs Ministry making quilts for the critically ill throughout the Knoxville area.  She had a smile that would light up the room!  She was a hard worker, an artist, and a renowned dog whisperer!  She is loved and will be missed by all that know her.  

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Tipton, and her daughter, Regina York Weaver; and brother, Frank Tipton.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob – to him, she is and will forever remain his entire world.  She is also survived by her daughter, Sherry York Barns (Eric); grandsons, Russell Fielden (Anna Belle); James Branch; granddaughters, Jessica White, and Dana Weaver; great-grandchildren, Isaac Fielden, Carl Branch, Izzy Rueff, and Bryana Holt; and siblings, Danny and Kathy.  

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM with a funeral service to follow.  The Reverend Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating.

Friends will gather on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Bell’s Campground Cemetery, at 9:45 AM for the 10 AM graveside service.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville

Larry Eli Brown, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.