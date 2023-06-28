Dorothy J. York, 79, of Powell

Dorothy J. York, of Powell, TN, passed away on June 27, 2023, at the age of 79 after a brief illness.

Dorothy was one of the sweetest and most positive people to ever walk this earth! She attended Grace Baptist Church where she was involved with the Hugs Ministry making quilts for the critically ill throughout the Knoxville area. She had a smile that would light up the room! She was a hard worker, an artist, and a renowned dog whisperer! She is loved and will be missed by all that know her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Marie Tipton, and her daughter, Regina York Weaver; and brother, Frank Tipton.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob – to him, she is and will forever remain his entire world. She is also survived by her daughter, Sherry York Barns (Eric); grandsons, Russell Fielden (Anna Belle); James Branch; granddaughters, Jessica White, and Dana Weaver; great-grandchildren, Isaac Fielden, Carl Branch, Izzy Rueff, and Bryana Holt; and siblings, Danny and Kathy.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM with a funeral service to follow. The Reverend Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating.

Friends will gather on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Bell’s Campground Cemetery, at 9:45 AM for the 10 AM graveside service.

