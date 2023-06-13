Donald Ray Glacken, age 75 of Clinton

Donald Ray Glacken, age 75 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee following a brief illness.  Donald was born in Cleves, Ohio on April 13, 1948 and was the son of the late Russell and Violet Nixon Glacken.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tony Ray Glacken; brothers, Russell Glacken, Terry Glacken, Marty Glacken and Gary Glacken.  Donald was retired from Messer Construction, and served in the U.S. Marines.

Donald is survived by his wife, Celeste Macke Glacken; sons, Casey Rae Glacken and wife Jessica of Florida, Donald Glacken, Jr. and wife Tracey of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter, Stevie Marie Carter-Ripley and husband Keith of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Briana Carter-Ripley, Sophia Glacken, Lana Glacken, Alexia Burdge and Alexandra Glacken; sisters, Barbara Henley of Harrison, Ohio; brother and sister-in-laws, Kevin Macke of Cincinnati, Ohio, Billie Tucker and husband Leonard of Muncie, Indiana, Ann Martin and husband Joe of Hamilton, Ohio, and Eddie Macke and wife Nancy of California, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The Glacken family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 1:00 until time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary, 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Toby Geren officiating.  Full military honors will be provided by the Jellico American Legion Honor Guard.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Donald Ray Glacken.

