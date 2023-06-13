Photo submitted

DAV fundraiser feat. spaghetti & live music is Friday

Jim Harris

This Friday, June 16th, at 6 pm, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 serving Anderson and Roane counties, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser that will also feature live music.

BBB-TVs own Dudley Evans, along with Billy Wright & The Saturday Night in the Grove Band seen every weekend on channel 12 every Saturday night, will be providing the music, with special guest also Carl (Fried Chicken ) Curtis.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years old, which includes all the music and a full spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings.

Everyone is welcome.

The DAV building is located at 530 Kingston Avenue in Oliver Springs near Oliver Springs High School.

