Crash leads to power outage in Oak Ridge

Some Oak Ridge Electric customers were without power for a few hours on Sunday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with last night’s severe storms.

At around 1:00, the city says that a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole on Montana Avenue, causing a power outage for nearby homes and businesses. Officials say that after the crash, the car caught fire but said that the driver suffered only “minor” injuries.

Power was restored to all affected customers shortly before 4 pm Sunday.