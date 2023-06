Last month, according to the Clinton Courier News, the Rocky Top City Council voted 4 to 1 to hire Mike Ellis on a permanent basis to be the city manager. Ellis, a former teacher and longtime girls’ basketball coach at Anderson County High School, succeeded Michael Foster following Foster’s resignation earlier this year.

The Courier also reports that Stacy Phillips was approved by the council to take the seat that had been held by Richard Dawson, who also resigned in April.