County-by-county unemployment rates for May released

While 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties recorded unemployment rates below 5% in May, according to new Department of Labor and Workforce Development data, individual county jobless numbers did increase for the month in all but one county.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in May at 3.3%, for a second consecutive month, but, as state labor officials explain in a press release, those figures are not adjusted to take into account seasonal interruptions in employment, such as summer breaks for schools or severe weather events.

Moore County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rate in May at 2.4%, which was 0.4 of a percentage point higher than the previous month.

Bledsoe and Scott counties had Tennessee’s highest unemployment numbers, each with rates of 5.3%. For Bledsoe County, that added up to a 0.7 of a percentage point increase in May, while in Scott County, the rate jumped up 1.6 percentage points from 3.7% in April.

In our immediate service area, Anderson County’s unemployment rate increased by seven-tenths of a point from 2.5% in April to 3.2% in May. Two other counties also their numbers increase by seven-tenths of a percent, with Roane County reporting an increase from 2.8 to 3.5% last month and Knox County reporting a climb to 2.8% from 2.1% in April.

The unemployment rates in Campbell and Morgan counties each increased by eight-tenths of a point in May, with Campbell County reporting a 4.1% jobless rate last month (up from 3.3%) and Morgan a rate of 3.9, up from 3.1% in April.

Union County’s unemployment rate climbed by a full percentage point, from 2.6% in April to 3.6% a month ago.



A complete overview of county unemployment data, including labor force estimates for local areas across the state, is available here .