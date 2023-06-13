Collier headed to Lenoir City after 25 years at Webb

Longtime Webb girls basketball coach, and former Anderson County High School standout, Sherry Collier has agreed to take over the helm of the Lenoir City girls program.

Collier played high school basketball at Lake City High School until 1982, when she became a member of the first-ever Lady Mav basketball team. From there, she played for legendary coach Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee, appearing in three Final Fours and winning a national title in 1987.

After her playing career, Collier had coaching stints at Clinton and Karns before landing at Webb, where she has spent the last 25 seasons. In her time at Webb, the school appeared in 16 state tournaments, won six state championships and finished as runners-up four times.