Clinton budget passes on first reading, county to hold special session later in month

Meeting last month, the Clinton City Council approved the new budget for the Fiscal Year that begins July 1st on first reading.

The new budget comes in at $14.6 million and includes minimum eight-cent pay raises for city employees while leaving property taxes in the city unchanged at just under 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading later this month.

Meanwhile, the Anderson County Commission will meet in a special called session on Thursday, June 22nd, following a public hearing on the budget that will begin at 6 pm. The lone item on the agenda for the special-called session is to deliberate and finalize the new budget.

Both meetings will be held in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.