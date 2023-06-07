Clinton budget passes on first reading, county to hold special session later in month

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 59 Views

Meeting last month, the Clinton City Council approved the new budget for the Fiscal Year that begins July 1st on first reading.

The new budget comes in at $14.6 million and includes minimum eight-cent pay raises for city employees while leaving property taxes in the city unchanged at just under 85 cents per $100 of assessed value.

The Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the second and final reading later this month.

Meanwhile, the Anderson County Commission will meet in a special called session on Thursday, June 22nd, following a public hearing on the budget that will begin at 6 pm. The lone item on the agenda for the special-called session is to deliberate and finalize the new budget.

Both meetings will be held in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Singing to benefit Norma Day Memorial Scholarship

The family of the late Norma Day, who served as the longtime director of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.