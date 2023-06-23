Clinton announces plans for Independence Day

The city of Clinton has announced plans for its annual 4th of July Celebration at Lakefront Park.

The fun starts at 5 pm with East Tennessee Championship Wrestling, inflatables from Backyard Bouncers, the video game truck, 865 Axe Throwing, and animals from Little Ponderosa.

This year, there are a host of food truck options, namely: Big Butts BBQ, The Drink Smooth, Rasta Pasta, Melinda Lunsford’s Funnel Cakes, The Big Bad Taco Truck, Catherine’s Catering, The Hungry Hillbilly, Sticks & Scoops, and Kona Ice.

The fireworks display will begin at dark, right around 9:45 pm, and as always, this event is free and open to the community.

For more information, visit www.clintontn.net.

