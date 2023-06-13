CHS sending bass-fishing duo to national championships

A team of two sophomores representing Clinton High School recently qualified to compete in next month’s National Bass Fishing Championships.

J.C. Mashburn and Kobe Walden finished fifth in the state tournament, punching their ticket to the national tournament, which will be contested at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina in late July.

Congratulations to both of these young anglers, and good luck next month in South Carolina!

The Strike King Bassmaster High School Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be held July 27-29.

Follow this link to the tournament website for more information.