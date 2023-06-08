CHS Football announces second Thursday game

Clinton High School has announced a change to its 2023 football schedule.

The Dragons will now face Powell on Thursday, September 14th as part of the MyVLT Rivalry Thursday slate of games.

The schedule features matchups against each of the last two Class 5A state champions, and a return to the schedule of the Crosstown Showdown between the Dragons and newly-crowned 4A state champions, the Anderson County Mavericks.

The combined records this season of the 10 teams the Dragons will face in 2023 are 77-44, but 77-34 if you remove Scott’s winless season from the equation.

The Dragons open their six-game home slate on August 18th against 6A Cleveland, which went 9-3 in 2022 and beat Maryville in the regular season.

Next up will be West, which just capped off its first-ever 15-0 season with a 5A state title, and who pays a visit to Clinton August 25th.

The Dragons’ first road game of the season will be at the Scott Highlanders, who are coming off an 0-10 campaign.

The Dragons travel to Campbell County (5-6 in 2022) to open Region play on September 8th, then visit 2021 5A champion Powell (11-3) on the 14th.

Clinton returns home to face Region rival Oak Ridge (7-6) on September 22nd, and stays home on Thursday, September 28th to face 4A champion Anderson County (15-0) for the first time since Week One of the 2020 season in a game that will also be televised on Rivalry Thursday.

Clinton’s final road trip of the season will be at Region foe Karns on October 6th. Following a bye week, the Dragons close their season at home with games against Region opponent Lenoir City (4-6) on October 20th and Heritage (4-6) on October 27th.