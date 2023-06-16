Chloe Ann Ward, age 92, of Clinton

Chloe Ann Ward, age 92, of Clinton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.  She was a life-long resident of Clinton.  She attended Knoxville Business College and worked as a secretary in Oak Ridge before becoming secretary for Rev. Paul Turner at First Baptist Church in Clinton.  She became a full-time housewife when her daughter was born.

Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Stella Pearson, brother, Paul Pearson, grandson, William Berry Pace, and her loving husband of 64 years, Herbert Ward.  She is survived by her daughter, Joanna (Bill) Pace of Clinton; and two sons, Eric (Kim) Ward of Dandridge, and Perry (Tracy) Ward of Knoxville; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.  The family would especially like to thank her caregivers for the last several months, Carolyn Smith and Lou Edmonds; also Amada Senior Care and UT Hospice Services.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, her entire life, where she taught Sunday School, Training Union, Children’s Choir, VBS, sang in the Adult Choir and the XYZ choir.  She served on numerous committees and was honored to have been one of the first women deacons ordained at First Baptist Church.  She volunteered at the Family Life Center and the Christian Service Center for many years.  Community involvement included:  Timely Topics, Choral Group, Garden Club, and Wednesday Club.  She enjoyed being part of many performances of the Choral Group and the Community Chorus.  She loved playing golf and for many years was a member of Oak Ridge Country Club and the WTGA where she was a fierce competitor.  She loved reading and working on crossword puzzles.  One of the highlights of each summer was a family trip to the beach with all the children and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Clinton.  The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by the interment at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Service Center at First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN  37717.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

