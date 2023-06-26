CCSO: Two arrested after Caryville raid

Authorities in Campbell County say two people were arrested during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies executed the search warrant at a home on John McGhee Boulevard in Caryville late Thursday morning and took two people into custody.

47-year-old Clay Faulkner Teffeteller of LaFollette was arrested and charged with four counts of drug possession, and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling. A 34-year-old woman located at the home was also arrested. 34-year-old Elizabeth Blevins is facing a theft charge.