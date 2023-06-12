CCSO: More June correspondence left at area churches

For a second consecutive June, letters of unknown origin have been “strategically” left at several Campbell County churches, and for a second consecutive June, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Last year, letters were left on the front door of five local churches, a Masonic lodge, and at least one business, and were described by the CCSO as “disturbing” and “very concerning.”

The FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

In a press release, the CCSO says that it is currently investigating “multiple letters that were strategically placed at several local churches,” adding that they do not contain any threats of violence.

The suspected vehicle is a gold four door Honda Accord, likely mid-2000’s model.

In the release, Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton says that he is asking the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.