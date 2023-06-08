CCSO: Man facing numerous, drug, theft charges

Deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Monday, which led to the discovery of “a large amount of illegal drugs” being confiscated.
Monday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Cliff Side Drive in LaFollette at the residence of 32-year-old Frank Wesley George.
During the search, officials said in a press release, that 5.6 ounces of meth was found, along with multiple other narcotics, property and firearms. The firearms and property believed to have been stolen were seized.
As a result of evidence obtained from the search warrant, George was placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail on the following charges:
- Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Sell/Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance-Psilocybin, Methamphetamine,
- Schedule VI Controlled Substance-Marijuana x2,
- Possession of Schedule l, Schedule II, Schedule lll, and
- Schedule V,
- Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Theft Over $1000.00
- Maintaining a Drug Dwelling.
Additional charges are currently pending.