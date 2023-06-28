Big Clinch River Cleanup set for July 8

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its annual Big Clinch River Cleanup on Saturday, July 8th, and are looking for volunteers to help out.

Since the Clean-ups began 25 years ago, volunteers dedicated to preserving the beauty and recreational opportunities provided by this area’s waterways, have collected over 10 tons of trash and pulled some 6000 tires from the river.

There are volunteer opportunities in the water, on the shoreline and even on the water, as participants will be collecting litter and trash wherever they find it. Organizers say that this Clean-Up will not include the removal of tires, but that they will hold a separate event at a later date to address that ongoing issue.

If you have a boat, canoe, or kayak and would like to use it during the event, you are welcome to do so.

Trash grabbers and bags will be provided, as well as safety vests. It is recommended that you dress for the weather with clothes you don’t mind getting a little dirty, shoes appropriate for working on and around muddy shorelines, and gloves.

The cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 8, rain or shine.

The day begins with a free breakfast at the Museum of Appalachia , with check-in beginning at 7:30 am, and breakfast starting at 8. The cleanup is expected to wrap up by around 2 pm.

All the trash will be collected at the Peach Orchard boat launch.

To find out more about the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited, or to sign up, visit www.crctu.org.