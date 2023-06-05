Beverly “Kay” Bowling, 76, of Clinton, passed away May 30, 2023, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born March 7, 1947, to James D. Sr. and Katherine Smith Bowling of Clinton. She grew up active in 4-H projects, particularly sewing, which was a lifelong passion. She graduated from Norris High School in 1965 and worked as a dental hygienist after high school. She married Lynn Anderson on May 17, 1969. Lynn preceded her in death on September 9, 2021, after 52 years of marriage. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Dr. Katherine Anderson-Bradbury, and brother James D. “Jimmy” Bowling, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Anderson and Kaara (Chris) Patton of Knoxville; son Commissioner Joshua Anderson of Clinton; son-in-law Andrew Bradbury of Maynardville; grandson Asher Anderson; brother David (Judy) Bowling Sr. of Heiskell; sister-in-law Susan Bowling of Norris; nieces and nephews David (Victoria) Bowling, Jr., Matthew (Rebecca) Bowling, James D. (Telena) Bowling, Mark (Jennifer) Bowling, and their families.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her nurses, caregivers, and other healthcare professionals over the last few years: Vicky Stooksbury; Lilly Scott; Juanita McMahon; Cathy Brown; Ann Knight Fisher; Amedisys/Amedisys Hospice; the staff of Senior Home Assistance including Yadira Andrea Fleury, Anita Gudger, and Suzette Watkins; McNeely Family Physicians, Endocrinology Associates, and her neurologists.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anderson County 4-H endowment fund or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later time.

