Annette Johnson Hensley, age 76, slipped into the arms of our Lord, May 31, 2023. Annette was born November 21, 1946 in Anderson County, Tennessee. She was a member of New Beverly Baptist Church in Knox County, Tennessee. She retired from the United States Postal Service in 2004. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Annette is preceded in death by her son, Denny Lynn Arnold, her grandson, Derrick Cole Schede, her parents; JB and Viola Johnson, her sister, Betty Sue Johnson, and her brother, Willard “Fuzz” Rosenbalm.

She is survived by her daughters Tammy Jefferson (Dale), Terry Phillips, Sonia Beal (Mike), and Tonia Hensley (Cheryl). Her grandchildren Ambrea Kroth (Brian), Desteryn Arnold, Tessa Phillips, Jordan Jefferson (Rhea), Danielle Jefferson, Michala Beal, Micheal “Bubba” Beal, Daigan Schede, Brooklyn Schede, Wyatt Schede, Taylor Hensley, Kendyll Hensley, and Skylar Bay Hensley. Her great grandchildren Zoe, Elijah, Maleeah, Andres, Sophie, Layla, Tiana, Luca, and Emory. Many other loved ones, family, and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Sawyer officiating.

Family and friends will ride in procession to the graveside at Overton Cemetery behind Deep Springs Baptist Church following the service.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com