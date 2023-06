Anderson County Government offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will re-open at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 5th.

The Anderson County Commission sets the schedule for observed county holidays each year. A full list of the 2023 county holidays can be found online at https://andersoncountytn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/County-Holidays-2023.pdf.