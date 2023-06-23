Anderson Commission passes budget on 13-1 vote

Featured, Local News

Meeting in a special called session on Thursday the Anderson County Commission voted 13 to 1 to approve the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.

The $148,962,295 budget keeps property tax rates at their current levels while providing one-time funding for several capital and infrastructure projects through grants from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the federal American Recovery Program.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received an additional $1.4 million to fund pay raises in hopes of increasing new officer recruitment as well as the retention of veteran deputies.

According to information provided by Commission Chairman Josh Anderson, this will mean an average 13% salary increase for its employees to help the department compete with law enforcement agencies both in and outside Anderson County for new hires as well as to allow for merit-based and longevity pay to help retain the deputies they already have.

Other county employees, including teachers, will receive 5% raises, and classified school employees will receive a $1,000 pay increase.

