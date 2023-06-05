Anderson Commission hopes to finalize budget June 22

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Anderson County Commission will meet in a special called session on Thursday, June 22nd. The special called meeting will follow a public hearing on the budget for the Fiscal Year 2023/24 that will begin at 6 pm. The lone item on the agenda is to deliberate and finalize the new budget.

Both meetings will be held in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

(Legal Notice of meeting) I hereby officially notify you of the request of the Anderson County Legislative Body for a special called session to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 convening after the Public Hearing of F/Y 2023/2024 Budget at 6:00 p.m. in room 312 of the Anderson County Courthouse for the purpose of transacting the following business:

Re: To deliberate and finalize passage of the FY 2023/2024 budget.

Sincerely,

Josh Anderson

County Commission Chairman

I hereby certify that the foregoing is a true and correct copy of this Notice filed in my office this 30th day May, 2023, further certify that I have mailed a copy of this notice to each of the members of the Anderson County Board of Commissioners.

