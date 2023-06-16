Almost $300 million in ARP funds allocated for water projects in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $933,632,711 in grant funds through ARP programming.
Of the 131 grants announced today, 29 are collaborative grants and 102 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. All grants awarded represent 469 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address systems’ critical needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.
The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing critical infrastructure investments that will address the needs of Tennesseans and give local communities the resources needed to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”
Grants announced today are awarded to:
Descriptions of local projects are below.
City of Norris, $940,139
The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.
Anderson County, $3,795,149
Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority’s wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines.
City of Clinton, $1,846,039
The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.
City of Jellico, $2,500,703
The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.
City of LaFollette, $4,494,167
The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city’s longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs.
City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584
The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines.
Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868
The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.
City of Rockwood, $2,267,061
The City of Rockwood will use ARP funds to address drinking water needs, including aging infrastructure. Rockwood will replace laboratory instruments and controls, valves, actuators, and piping, and renovate flocculating and settling basins.
Union County, $2,359,597
Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells. Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe.