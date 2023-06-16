Almost $300 million in ARP funds allocated for water projects in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $933,632,711 in grant funds through ARP programming.

Of the 131 grants announced today, 29 are collaborative grants and 102 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. All grants awarded represent 469 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects. 

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address systems’ critical needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.

The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing critical infrastructure investments that will address the needs of Tennesseans and give local communities the resources needed to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

Grants announced today are awarded to: 

Collaborative Grants
Town of Arlington – $2,471,640 Lake County – $327,000 
Bedford County – $4,045,328Marion County – $1,708,249 
Town of Big Sandy – $1,202,305 Maury County – $3,377,420 
Bledsoe County – $2,119,000 Montgomery County – $5,441,392 
Blount County – $7,249,412 City of Niota – $1,450,828 
Town of Collierville – $2,413,620City of Norris – $940,139 
DeKalb County – $700,000 Obion County – $3,898,010 
City of Etowah – $1,977,313 Town of Ridgely – $1,757,555 
Fentress County – $5,259,726Robertson County – $3,573,428
Franklin County – $3,737,963 Town of Sharon – $1,298,563 
Giles County – $2,739,891 Stewart County – $2,880,277 
City of Gleason – $1,384,057 Tipton County – $8,845,865 
Henry County – $4,270,000 Town of Vonore – $1,296,774 
Hickman County – $225,000 Williamson County – $5,632,193 
City of Knoxville – $20,041,514  
Non-Collaborative Grants
City of Adamsville – $2,586,083 City of Lexington – $4,474,049
City of Alcoa – $1,538,078 Lincoln County – $4,570,687 
Town of Alexandria – $674,931 Town of Livingston – $1,650,168
Anderson County – $3,795,149 Loudon County, $4,018,541 
City of Ardmore – $2,269,128 Macon County – $2,865,641
Town of Ashland City – $955,082 Madison County – $5,232,211
City of Athens – $2,371,902City of Maryville – $2,978,227 
City of Bartlett – $3,412,917 Town of Maury City – $621,338
Town of Baxter – $2,022,955 Town of Maynardville – $1,757,448 
City of Bells – $780,834McMinn County – $1,313,091 
City of Bethel Springs – $620,909 Town of Michie – $840,103 
City of Blaine – $1,000,000  City of Bristol – $3,692,523 Town of Monteagle – $1,155,086  City of Moscow – $927,763 
Town of Bruceton – $910,480 Town of Mosheim – $814,972
City of Church Hill – $1,698,582 City of New Johnsonville – $1,242,408 
Clay County – $1,138,150 City of Newport – $1,716,401
City of Clifton – $1,874,991 Town of Nolensville – $1,061,607
City of Clinton – $1,846,039City of Oak Ridge – $3,189,584 
Coffee County – $3,412,500 Town of Oliver Springs – $1,242,868
City of Collegedale – $1,403,121Overton County – $3,070,347
Town of Collierville – $503,137 Town of Parrottsville – $583,959
City of Copperhill – $624,579 City of Parsons – $1,495,345 
Cumberland County – $5,680,518 Town of Pegram – $691,373
Town of Cumberland Gap – $593,764 Town of Petersburg – $629,657
Town of Dandridge – $1,124,800 City of Piperton – $1,267,346 
Town of Decaturville – $1,388,535 Polk County – $3,696,209 
City of Decherd – $804,760 Rhea County – $1,869,000 
Town of Dresden – $1,604,005 City of Ridgeside – $583,803
City of Dyer – $952,163City of Rives – $590,167
Dyer County – $1,682,004 City of Rockwood – $2,267,061
Town of Englewood – $1,552,396City of Rossville – $1,220,792 
City of Erin – $1,900,980 City of Rutherford – $782,658 
City of Forest Hills – $743,882 City of Rutledge – $1,000,000
Town of Graysville – $731,440 Town of Sardis – $964,078
Hamblen County – $5,134,952Sequatchie County – $1,655,000 
Hardeman County – $545,454 City of Sevierville – $2,388,762 
City of Harrogate – $953,092 City of Shelbyville – $2,967,622 
City of Henderson – $4,001,247 Smith County – $3,223,089 
City of Hendersonville – $4,423,608 City of Smithville – $1,336,999
Houston County – $294,100 Town of South Carthage – $713,968
City of Humboldt – $1,929,349 City of Sweetwater – $1,461,428
Town of Huntland – $640,590 Town of Tellico Plains – $1,519,768
City of Jackson – $9,327,640 Town of Trezevant – $899,487
City of Jefferson City – $1,798,336Tullahoma City – $2,370,558 
Jefferson County – $3,124,476City of Union City – $2,144,801
City of Jellico – $2,500,703 Union County – $2,359,597 
Town of Kingston Springs – $701,132City of Watertown – $699,907 
City of Lafayette – $2,190,148 White County – $4,093,130
City of LaFollette – $4,494,167 Town of White Pine – $2,359,661
City of Lakesite – $677,865 Town of Whiteville – $1,570,118
City of Lenoir City – $1,595,024 City of Woodland Mills – $592,568 

Descriptions of local projects are below.

City of Norris, $940,139 

The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.  

Anderson County, $3,795,149 

Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority’s wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines. 

City of Clinton, $1,846,039 

The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.  

City of Jellico, $2,500,703 

The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.  

City of LaFollette, $4,494,167 

The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city’s longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs. 

City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584 

The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines. 

Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868 

The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.  

City of Rockwood, $2,267,061 

The City of Rockwood will use ARP funds to address drinking water needs, including aging infrastructure. Rockwood will replace laboratory instruments and controls, valves, actuators, and piping, and renovate flocculating and settling basins.  

Union County, $2,359,597 

Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells.  Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe. 

