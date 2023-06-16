Almost $300 million in ARP funds allocated for water projects in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Since August, TDEC has awarded and announced $933,632,711 in grant funds through ARP programming.

Of the 131 grants announced today, 29 are collaborative grants and 102 are non-collaborative grants. Collaborative grants involve multiple entities (cities, counties, or water utilities) partnering on projects to work toward a shared purpose. All grants awarded represent 469 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities to address systems’ critical needs. Those include developing Asset Management Plans, addressing significant non-compliance, updating aging infrastructure, mitigating water loss for drinking water systems, and reducing inflow and infiltration for wastewater systems.

The grants announced today are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, we’re prioritizing critical infrastructure investments that will address the needs of Tennesseans and give local communities the resources needed to thrive,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

Grants announced today are awarded to:

Collaborative Grants Town of Arlington – $2,471,640 Lake County – $327,000 Bedford County – $4,045,328 Marion County – $1,708,249 Town of Big Sandy – $1,202,305 Maury County – $3,377,420 Bledsoe County – $2,119,000 Montgomery County – $5,441,392 Blount County – $7,249,412 City of Niota – $1,450,828 Town of Collierville – $2,413,620 City of Norris – $940,139 DeKalb County – $700,000 Obion County – $3,898,010 City of Etowah – $1,977,313 Town of Ridgely – $1,757,555 Fentress County – $5,259,726 Robertson County – $3,573,428 Franklin County – $3,737,963 Town of Sharon – $1,298,563 Giles County – $2,739,891 Stewart County – $2,880,277 City of Gleason – $1,384,057 Tipton County – $8,845,865 Henry County – $4,270,000 Town of Vonore – $1,296,774 Hickman County – $225,000 Williamson County – $5,632,193 City of Knoxville – $20,041,514 Non-Collaborative Grants City of Adamsville – $2,586,083 City of Lexington – $4,474,049 City of Alcoa – $1,538,078 Lincoln County – $4,570,687 Town of Alexandria – $674,931 Town of Livingston – $1,650,168 Anderson County – $3,795,149 Loudon County, $4,018,541 City of Ardmore – $2,269,128 Macon County – $2,865,641 Town of Ashland City – $955,082 Madison County – $5,232,211 City of Athens – $2,371,902 City of Maryville – $2,978,227 City of Bartlett – $3,412,917 Town of Maury City – $621,338 Town of Baxter – $2,022,955 Town of Maynardville – $1,757,448 City of Bells – $780,834 McMinn County – $1,313,091 City of Bethel Springs – $620,909 Town of Michie – $840,103 City of Blaine – $1,000,000 City of Bristol – $3,692,523 Town of Monteagle – $1,155,086 City of Moscow – $927,763 Town of Bruceton – $910,480 Town of Mosheim – $814,972 City of Church Hill – $1,698,582 City of New Johnsonville – $1,242,408 Clay County – $1,138,150 City of Newport – $1,716,401 City of Clifton – $1,874,991 Town of Nolensville – $1,061,607 City of Clinton – $1,846,039 City of Oak Ridge – $3,189,584 Coffee County – $3,412,500 Town of Oliver Springs – $1,242,868 City of Collegedale – $1,403,121 Overton County – $3,070,347 Town of Collierville – $503,137 Town of Parrottsville – $583,959 City of Copperhill – $624,579 City of Parsons – $1,495,345 Cumberland County – $5,680,518 Town of Pegram – $691,373 Town of Cumberland Gap – $593,764 Town of Petersburg – $629,657 Town of Dandridge – $1,124,800 City of Piperton – $1,267,346 Town of Decaturville – $1,388,535 Polk County – $3,696,209 City of Decherd – $804,760 Rhea County – $1,869,000 Town of Dresden – $1,604,005 City of Ridgeside – $583,803 City of Dyer – $952,163 City of Rives – $590,167 Dyer County – $1,682,004 City of Rockwood – $2,267,061 Town of Englewood – $1,552,396 City of Rossville – $1,220,792 City of Erin – $1,900,980 City of Rutherford – $782,658 City of Forest Hills – $743,882 City of Rutledge – $1,000,000 Town of Graysville – $731,440 Town of Sardis – $964,078 Hamblen County – $5,134,952 Sequatchie County – $1,655,000 Hardeman County – $545,454 City of Sevierville – $2,388,762 City of Harrogate – $953,092 City of Shelbyville – $2,967,622 City of Henderson – $4,001,247 Smith County – $3,223,089 City of Hendersonville – $4,423,608 City of Smithville – $1,336,999 Houston County – $294,100 Town of South Carthage – $713,968 City of Humboldt – $1,929,349 City of Sweetwater – $1,461,428 Town of Huntland – $640,590 Town of Tellico Plains – $1,519,768 City of Jackson – $9,327,640 Town of Trezevant – $899,487 City of Jefferson City – $1,798,336 Tullahoma City – $2,370,558 Jefferson County – $3,124,476 City of Union City – $2,144,801 City of Jellico – $2,500,703 Union County – $2,359,597 Town of Kingston Springs – $701,132 City of Watertown – $699,907 City of Lafayette – $2,190,148 White County – $4,093,130 City of LaFollette – $4,494,167 Town of White Pine – $2,359,661 City of Lakesite – $677,865 Town of Whiteville – $1,570,118 City of Lenoir City – $1,595,024 City of Woodland Mills – $592,568

Descriptions of local projects are below.

City of Norris, $940,139

The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.

Anderson County, $3,795,149

Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority’s wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines.

City of Clinton, $1,846,039

The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.

City of Jellico, $2,500,703

The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.

City of LaFollette, $4,494,167

The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city’s longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs.

City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584

The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines.

Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868

The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.

City of Rockwood, $2,267,061

The City of Rockwood will use ARP funds to address drinking water needs, including aging infrastructure. Rockwood will replace laboratory instruments and controls, valves, actuators, and piping, and renovate flocculating and settling basins.

Union County, $2,359,597

Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells. Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe.