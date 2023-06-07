ADFAC School Supplies Program seeking donations

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 115 Views

(ADFAC) School may be out for summer, but ADFAC is already busy making sure students will have the needed supplies for the new school year! ADFAC’s School Supplies Program, celebrating its thirtieth year, will serve 48 schools in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, and Roane counties beginning in late June and ending in early August. Using the schools’ official supply lists, volunteers will organize and pack the exact supplies requested for each grade in each school. This provides less fortunate students the opportunity to return to school with the same type and quality of supplies of their more fortunate peers.
YOU can directly help by purchasing and donating supplies and/or organizing a supply drive at your business, club, or church!

Supplies needed include:
Backpacks
Binders (3 Ring-all sizes)
Calculators-TI30xs/TI30x-iis
Clipboards Colored Pencils
Composition Books (Wide & College Rule)
Construction Paper
Crayola Brand Crayons (24 ct)
Crayola Brand Markers
Dry Erase Markers (black)
Folders
5 Tab Dividers with or w/o pockets
Earbuds
Elmer’s Glue Sticks/Bottles
Erasers (Rectangular/Pencil top)
Graph Paper
Headphones
Index Cards 3×5 (Ruled)
Mechanical Pencils
Notebook Paper (Wide & College Rule)
Pencil Boxes/Pouches
Pencils/Sharpeners
Pens (Blue, Black, Red)
Primary Journals
Rulers
Scissors (Fiskars) 5” & 7”
Spiral Notebooks
Sticky Notes
Tape: Clear, Masking
Watercolors

Your help is greatly appreciated! For more information, please contact info@adfac.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Singing to benefit Norma Day Memorial Scholarship

The family of the late Norma Day, who served as the longtime director of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.