ADFAC School Supplies Program seeking donations

(ADFAC) School may be out for summer, but ADFAC is already busy making sure students will have the needed supplies for the new school year! ADFAC’s School Supplies Program, celebrating its thirtieth year, will serve 48 schools in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, and Roane counties beginning in late June and ending in early August. Using the schools’ official supply lists, volunteers will organize and pack the exact supplies requested for each grade in each school. This provides less fortunate students the opportunity to return to school with the same type and quality of supplies of their more fortunate peers.

YOU can directly help by purchasing and donating supplies and/or organizing a supply drive at your business, club, or church!

Supplies needed include:

Backpacks

Binders (3 Ring-all sizes)

Calculators-TI30xs/TI30x-iis

Clipboards Colored Pencils

Composition Books (Wide & College Rule)

Construction Paper

Crayola Brand Crayons (24 ct)

Crayola Brand Markers

Dry Erase Markers (black)

Folders

5 Tab Dividers with or w/o pockets

Earbuds

Elmer’s Glue Sticks/Bottles

Erasers (Rectangular/Pencil top)

Graph Paper

Headphones

Index Cards 3×5 (Ruled)

Mechanical Pencils

Notebook Paper (Wide & College Rule)

Pencil Boxes/Pouches

Pencils/Sharpeners

Pens (Blue, Black, Red)

Primary Journals

Rulers

Scissors (Fiskars) 5” & 7”

Spiral Notebooks

Sticky Notes

Tape: Clear, Masking

Watercolors

Your help is greatly appreciated! For more information, please contact info@adfac.org.