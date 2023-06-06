ACSO warns of another scam

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about yet another telephones scam. Monday, officials reported that they have been receiving calls that a man from Dandridge is attempting to scam individuals by asking for money due to missing a court date.

The number the caller is using is 865-509-4278.

Remember, law enforcement officials will never call you to demand money to make any sort of criminal charge go away, so the ACSO recommends that citizens remain “vigilant,” and say that if you ever receive a call that seems suspicious, to immediately hang up and then give actual deputies a call at 865-457-2414.