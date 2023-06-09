ACHS Band to hold summer bazaar to raise money for new uniforms

The Anderson County High School Marching Band is in need of new uniforms and their Booster Club will hold a special summer bazaar at the school later this month.

Band uniforms are expensive and need to last for several years. The current band uniforms are over 10 years old and are in “dire need of replacement,” according to organizers. The total estimate to replace the old uniforms is $51,000.

To kick off their fundraising drive, the Anderson County High School Band Boosters will hold a summer fundraising bazaar on Saturday, June 24th, from 9 am to 4pm in the ACHS parking lot. The Boosters will sell booth spots (approximately two parking spaces per “booth”) for $25 each. That $25 will go straight to the band, and vendors are then free to sell their wares with nothing further due to the band.

Vendor ideas proposed by the Boosters include arts/crafts, local fruits and veggies, bakery items, antiques, homemade candles and soaps, food trucks, and more. (Note: Alcohol, tobacco products, firearms, and similar contraband cannot be sold on school property.)

As of this week, some 40 vendors had already signed up, with more expected, and the Booster Club is also still looking for volunteers to assist with the event.

The Boosters are hoping for widespread community participation to make the event a success.

If you are interested in obtaining a spot, or if you would like to donate directly in support of the

marching band, please contact Jen Rutherford at 865-806-7834.

You can also keep up with the latest updates by following this link to the Anderson County High School Band’s official Facebook page.